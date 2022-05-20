LISTEN: Vice Ganda’s ‘mala-Adele’ song by Jugs Jugueta

MANILA — Comedy superstar Vice Ganda has opted for a soaring ballad for his latest music release on Friday — a departure from his signature upbeat songs, like “Boom Panes” and “KaraKaraka.”

“Mala-Adele,” was how Jugs Jugueta described the song “Look At Me Now,” which he composed and wrote in collaboration with Vice Ganda.

The Itchyworms frontman said the collaboration with his “It’s Showtime” co-host was a “dream project.”

Recalling how the song came about, Jugueta said: “Nagustuhan namin pareho ni Ate Vice ‘yung new album ni Adele! Sabi niya, ‘Sulatan mo naman ako ng kanta na mala-Adele!’ Sabi ko, ‘Try ko ha?’”

“Ang ending, feeling ko sa umpisa medyo tunog Adele naman, tapos naging Beatles na ulit sa dulo,” he wrote, in jest.

Vice Ganda first performed “Look At Me Now” live in April, during the special episode of “It’s Showtime” celebrating his birthday.

On Friday, as the ballad was finally released on streaming platforms, Vice Ganda told his followers through Twitter: “For all the dreamers who’ve been through a lot. I share my new song with all of you! Keep trying. Keep dreaming. Win.”