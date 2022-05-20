Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Singer Klarisse de Guzman is back with a new single "Thank You," which is now available on various streaming platforms.

Composed by Ronald Adamat and arranged by Homer Flores, the song's lyric video was also uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

This is de Guzman's first new music in a year. Her previous single "Ulan ng Kahapon" was released by Star Music in May last year.

De Guzman is the grand winner of the season 3 of "Your Face Sounds Familiar," which aired its finale last year.

She was also a runner-up on the first season of "Voice of the Philippines.

