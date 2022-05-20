Reel and real-life couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte will star in the ABS-CBN teleserye ‘Love in 40 Days.’ Instagram: @iamandalioloisa / ABS-CBN

MANILA — While marriage is still far ahead for reel and real-life couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte, the actor said exchanging vows is “the mindset” and long-term plan.

The tandem dubbed “LoiNie” discussed their personal life Friday, during the media conference of their upcoming teleserye “Love in 40 Days.”

Andalio, 23, and Alonte, 25, will celebrate their seventh anniversary as a couple in November.

Asked about the prospect of getting engaged, given the length of their relationship, Alonte brought up their respective careers as their current priority.

“Hindi pa siguro ngayon. Dadating tayo doon. Sa ngayon, ang focus namin is i-enjoy muna ‘yung buhay namin hangga’t bata pa kami, mag-ipon para ‘pag dumating ‘yung panahon na kailangan na, e di tara na,” he said.

“Dadating tayo diyan. Sa ngayon, i-enjoy muna namin. Medyo bata pa kami para doon. Pero huwag kayong mag-alala: iyon naman ang mindset namin, nakaplano ‘yan. Pero hindi pa ngayon,” Alonte added.

Taking her turn to answer, Andalio quipped, “It’s a yes!”

Turning serious, she agreed with her boyfriend, saying, “Tama po ‘yung sinabi ni Ronnie.”

“Ayaw po namin pumasok sa ganoon kataas na relationship — ‘yung engaged na — kasi ang babata pa po namin. Marami pa kaming gagawin din. Basta, nandito kami to support each other. Iyon na ‘yung the best,” she added.

While that personal milestone will have to wait, the two are nonetheless celebrating an achievement in their mostly shared career track, with “Love in 40 Days” marking their first lead roles in a teleserye.

The paranormal romcom, directed by Manny Palo and Jojo Saguin, will premiere on May 30 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and TV5, with two-day advanced episodes on iWantTFC.