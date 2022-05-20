Celebrity couple Sam Milby and 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray are now in Canada for the first leg of their concert tour "One Magical Night."

A photo of the pair arriving in Vancouver was uploaded on social media by their management company Cornerstone Entertainment.

Gray also shared a snap of her and Milby with Rayver Cruz and Marcelito Pomoy, who are also part of the concert tour.

The "One Magical Night 2022 Canada Tour" will have stops in Vancouver on May 20, Calgary on May 21, and Edmonton on May 22.

It is Gray and Milby's first stage collaboration since confirming their romance.

Aside from being a beauty queen, Gray is a music graduate who has released a number of singles since her Miss Universe win, including her advocacy song “We’re In This Together.”

Milby, dubbed local showbiz’s “Rockoustic Heartthrob,” has four albums to his name, with hits like “Hindi Kita Iiwan” and “Only You.”