'Bling Empire' serves style, drama, Asian excellence

'Bling Empire' cast. Courtesy: Netflix 'Bling Empire'

The stars of 'Bling Empire' cherish the feedback they receive from followers of the show.

The Netflix reality series chronicles the lives, romances, and friendships of a group of rich Asians in Los Angeles. It became one of the streamer's big hits and its second season amps up the drama and style that they serve each episode.

"I love how a lot of them really appreciate the representation of an Asian male right now. Because in Hollywood, I still think we're missing a little piece, which is we're still seen as the perpetual foreigner. Even in movies that we see today. It's like we all do kung fu still and I'm like, I love kung fu but can we do something else as well, you know. I want to be able to appreciate that right now," cast member Kevin Kreider noted.

For costar Christine Chiu, how the series uses fashion to tell each character's story is important.

"I think fashion should be a storyteller. I think it should tell a story of who you are, where you come from, what interests you, where you'd like to go, and what's yet to come. And in that sense it should constantly be evolving, and it should be a fun expression," she said.

One of the show's supporting cast members is Almar Guevarra, a Filipino nurse married to Guy Tang who made his fortune as a celebrity hairstylist.

Guevarra admitted that he had no idea that one day, he'll end up in a Hollywood TV show.

"Nung nakilala ko ang asawa ko (When I met my husband), we started doing YouTube videos, so not a lot of things were happening, but then we moved to Hollywood. So we met a lot of people and we became friends with a lot of them in the show. So that started it and no, I didn't imagine being here. It's a good feeling because we live in Hollywood and we're living a Hollywood life," Guevarra shared.

The Marikina-born-and-raised met Tang online more than a decade ago and they've been together since.

"When we were filming, madaming okasyon, celebration ng birthday niya, yung anniversary namin (there were a lot of occasions, his birthday celebration, our anniversary) and so it was a lot of fun, all with our friends. And a lot of drama. There's a lot of drama involved."

He added that he's excited by the prospect of having more Filipinos on the show.

"You will see Heart Evangelista in the next season, so she will do our cameo. Represent, right?," Guevarra said.

Season two of 'Bling Empire' is now streaming on Netflix.