Beauty Gonzalez to star in int’l co-prod ‘In My Mother’s Skin’

Actress Beauty Gonzalez. FILE/ABS-CBN

MANILA — Former Kapmailya actress Beauty Gonzalez will star “In My Mother’s Skin,” an international co-production among film outfits from the Philippines, Singapore, and Taiwan, according to Screen Daily.

Directed by Kenneth Lim Dagatan (“Ma”), the horror thriller follows “a girl who trusts a flesh-eating fairy to save her dying mother when they are left behind in an isolated mansion, near the end of the Second World War,” Screen Daily reported.

Joining Gonzalez in the cast are acclaimed actresses Angeli Bayani and Jasmine Curtis-Smith, as well as newcomer Felicity Kyle Napuli.

“In My Mother’s Skin” is co-produced by Epicmedia Productions, headed by Bianca Balbuena and Bradley Liew.

Collaborators from Singapore are Huang Junxiang of Wei Films, and Lim Teck of Clover Films. Stefano Centini of Taiwan’s Volos Films is also co-producing.

The release schedule of “In My Mother’s Skin” has yet to be announced.

