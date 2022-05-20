MANILA -- Actor Arjo Atayde has no plans of quitting show business even after he who won the congressional race for the first district of Quezon City.

"Actually, kakatapos ko lang rin po mag-shoot for 'Cattleya Killer' right before the campaign, but I won’t be stopping showbiz,” Atayde said in a report published by entertainment website PUSH on Thursday night.

Atayde stressed that acting will be his main source of his income but his his priority will now be on public service.

“Iyan ang aking hanapbuhay. So, I can’t stop that. Of course, I have to prioritize, especially this one (public service). But of course hindi na mawawala sa akin ang pag-aartista. Kasi that’s one thing [that] I love to do the most and at the same time, make a living. Andon ang hanapbuhay ko,” Atayde explained.



In the interview, Atayde also expressed his gratitude to all those who voted and supported him including his family and his girlfriend, actress Maine Mendoza.

“Overwhelming po. My family, Maine, all of my friends are all my backbone. I am just very happy that they’re always there and very supportive so what could I ask for more,” Atayde shared.

Atayde, 31, is a political neophyte. He has said his experience during the COVID-19 pandemic convinced him of the need to try his hand at public office.

The son of screen veteran Sylvia Sanchez, Atayde is best known as an acclaimed actor, having won the top acting prize in the Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2020.