WATCH: Tears flow in epic 'Friends' reunion trailer

The full trailer for the much-anticipated reunion of the “Friends” cast was finally unveiled exactly one week before it premieres on the streaming platform HBO Max.

The two-minute trailer shows Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc revisiting the show’s original soundstage in Burbank, California together for the first time since “Friends” concluded 17 years ago.

All six reminisced about their time together from the moment they first met until they became each other’s “family.” They also did a table-read of several popular episodes like “The One With the Jellyfish” and “The One Where Everybody Finds Out.”

Another highlight of the trailer is the cast playing the trivia quiz game just like how they originally did it in “The One with the Embryos” episode.

At one point in the trailer, Aniston asks for the tissue box, while Cox is unable to stop her tears from flowing down her cheeks.

At the end of the “Friends" reunion trailer, Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, Schwimmer, Perry and LeBlanc are shown in a huddle – just like how they did before each “Friends” episode from 1994 to 2004 – with host James Corden saying what the 1990s hit show meant to a lot of people.

“I know you know how big the show is. What you have given so many people is an experience of huge comfort. We felt like we have these friends,” Corden said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In separate interviews this month, both Cox and Kudrow described the reunion as something very special and very emotional.

“It was unbelievable. It was so emotional. It’s an unscripted reunion but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time all of us in I forgot how many years,” Cox told Ellen DeGeneres when she appeared on her show on May 6.

Kudrow, for her part, teased what their fans could expect from the reunion when she appeared on Conan O’Brien’s show.

“There’s footage that I’ve never seen before that I was really excited about,” she exclaimed.

The unscripted reunion will stream on HBO Max on May 27 with a lineup of celebrity guests such as David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Cara Delivigne, Lady Gaga and actors who also appeared on the show like Reese Witherspoon, Maggie Wheeler, James Michael Tyler, Elliott Gould and Tom Selleck, among many others.