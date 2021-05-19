WATCH: Neri Naig, Chito Miranda find out they’re welcoming another baby boy

MANILA — Celebrity couple Neri Naig and Chito Miranda shared on Wednesday that they are welcoming another baby boy.

On Instagram, Naig shared a video of her family opening a box whose contents would indicate whether their child is a girl (pink) or a boy (blue).

The box contained blue confetti and balloons.

That meant — between the name options Margarita (nicknamed Maggie) or Manuel Alfonso (nicknamed Cash) — Naig and Miranda would go with the latter.

Naig and Miranda have one son together, Miggy. The couple got married in December 2014.

