WATCH: A day in the life of Yam Concepcion in New York

Yam Concepcion gave her followers a glimpse of what her typical day is like while she is vacationing in New York.

Concepcion said she decided to make “a day in the life” content for her vlog just to keep her supporters updated.

“Since matagal na kaming tapos mag-taping sa ‘Init sa Magdamag,’ I will be focusing more on giving you weekly vlogs just to keep you posted on what’s happening in my life here. Today’s vlog will be sort of a day in my life kind of vlog,” she said.

As seen in the 22-minute clip, the Kapamilya actress started her day with a cup of coffee prepared by her longtime non-showbiz boyfriend Miguel.

She allotted a couple of minutes discussing what coffee she usually drinks when she’s home in the Philippines while comparing it to the one Miguel made for her.

After having coffee, Concepcion and her boyfriend spend time together working out. They then go out to walk their cute little dog around the block.

Upon returning to their apartment, the two spent a lot of time just talking to each other by the balcony overlooking the streets of New York.

Soberano ended her day with a light dinner which she herself prepared for the two of them.

In a previous interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” the “Init sa Magdamag” actress said she will be spending time with her boyfriend in the US for about two to three months.

This is to make up for all their time apart last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.