Ryan Cayabyab starts new advocacy: 'I’m not about to rest as a National Artist'

MANILA -- After helping marginalized communities through his many benefit shows, National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab is now advocating the education of children of farmers through his much-awaited online concert “Musika Para Sa Kinabukasan” on June 5 via KTX.ph.

The show’s proceeds will go to the Dagatan and Balete Family Farm Schools’ scholarship programs and infrastructure building in Batangas.

Cayabyab was passionate in explaining his new cause to ABS-CBN News Thursday, citing the importance of supporting the agricultural sector.

“Double ang fulfillment ko dito as a musician. Nagagamit ang music as a tool to create awareness for the upliftment of other sectors in need,” he said. “Ang dami kasing 'di nakakaalam na ang hirap ng buhay ng mga magsasaka natin."

Highlighting the Ryan Cayabyab Singers team of Poppert, Celine, Kaye, Erwin, DJ, Anthony and Nikka, the show will herald an all-OPM repertoire and medley of Cayabyab’s beloved compositions from the '70s onwards.

Recalling how a doctor-friend introduced him to his latest project, Cayabyab is gratified that he is still able to share his talent in nation-building.

“I will not rest on my status as a National Artist because marami pa akong puwedeng gawin,” he said, citing several benefit programs he has supported like Bayanihan Musikahan and Pinoy Playlist Festival.

“It’s all about the interest of the Filipino artist, music and performing arts. It’s my passion and I can go in many directions, not only pop.”

Cayabyab also believes in the quality of agricultural education started in 1988 by the Pampamilyang Paaralang Agrikultura, Inc., which has been working towards setting up scholarships, providing better learning modules for students from class D, low-income families, and raising funds for the renovation of their facilities.

“They are taught business sensibility and modern farming methods. If they don’t want to work in the field, they can be in manufacturing, processing or marketing of agricultural products,” said Cayabyab.

On a lighter side, Cayabyab quipped that he has to maximize his efforts in promoting the show. “I’m really hoping this will not be the last show for them. It’s like hitting two birds with one stone. If it’s a hit on KTX.ph we can do a repeat and we can do more!”

The benefit e-concert "Musika Para sa Kinabukasan" on June 5, 7 p.m., costs P500 per ticket. Those interested to watch just need to purchase a ticket via KTX.ph online ticketing platform.