'Rurouni Kenshin: The Final,' 'Trese' coming to Netflix this June

MANILA -- Here's something to look forward to on Netflix this June.

The much-anticipated "Rurouni Kenshin: The Final" live-action movie and the anime adaptation of the Filipino graphic novel "Trese" will be available on the streaming service starting next month.

"Trese" is slated for a June 11 release, while "Rurouni Kenshin: The Final" will premiere on June 18.

Netflix Philippines made the announcement on Thursday, through a video teaser of its lineup of offerings for the month of June.

"Rurouni Kenshin" is one of the two films that will conclude the live-action saga. Takeru Satoh reprises his role as Kenshin Himura, an assassin turned repentant wanderer who strives to protect the people of Japan.

"Trese," on the other hand, is a Netflix original series based on the graphic novel of the same name created by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldissimo. Its lead character, Alexandra Trese, is voiced by Liza Soberano and Shay Mitchell in the Filipino and English versions, respectively.

Aside from "Rurouni Kenshin" and "Trese," other content that Netflix users can watch next month include "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie," "Maledicto," and "Cara x Jagger" on June 3; "Sweet Tooth," "Feel Good: Season 2," and "Sweet & Sour" on June 4; "Lupin: Part II" on June 11; "Hospital Playlist: Season 2" on June 17; "Elite: Season 4," "Fatherhood" on June 18; "Nevertheless" on June 20; and "Too Hot to Handle: Season 2" on June 23.

"So Not Worth It" and "Record of Ragnarok" were also included in the teaser, but Netflix has yet to reveal a release date for the two shows.

