NCT Dream joins BTS, Seventeen with 'Hot Sauce' sales milestone

K-pop boy band NCT Dream are the latest K-pop group to sell 1 million copies of an album, label SM Entertainment announced.

Released on May 10, the septet’s first full-length album Hot Sauce reportedly sold more than 1 million copies in its first week on sale, as recorded by sales tracker Hanteo Chart. With the success, the group becomes the latest K-pop act to gain the coveted industry title of “million seller”.

The album, also known as Mat, the Korean word for “flavour”, is the latest release from the NCT boy band complex to sell a million copies, joining last year’s Resonance from the joint NCT 2020 release, as well as Neo Zone from NCT 127, also out last year.

NCT Dream are the first group among SM Entertainment’s roster to reach the 1 million milestone so swiftly. In April, SM label mate Baekhyun, of boy bands Exo and SuperM, sold more than 868,000 copies of his album Bambi in its first week, the best first-week sales for a K-pop soloist.

Hot Sauce features 10 tracks, including the titular single.

Though physical album sales globally have nosedived over the past few decades due to the digital distribution of music, the South Korean music industry has maintained stalwart physical sales, with K-pop acts increasingly selling millions of copies each year.

Only a handful of other K-pop artists have sold more than a million physical copies of their albums, with NCT Dream joining the likes of BTS, Seventeen, Exo, NCT 2020, Blackpink and NCT 127.

