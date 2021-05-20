Lorin Gutierrez says dad Yilmaz Bektas 'not blind' to what's happening in her life

MANILA – Lorin Gutierrez said she did not specifically seek her father Yilmaz Bektas’ approval before she decided to finally venture into showbiz and follow the footsteps of her mother Ruffa Gutierrez.

However, Lorin said during a virtual press conference where she was launched as the newest talent addition to the family of Viva Artists Agency that her father knows about this new milestone.

“I didn’t necessarily get permission. Hindi naman ako nagtanong na ‘Hey, is it okay if I do this?’ But there’s an open line of communication po between my mom and my dad,” she said.

Although already separated for years, Lorin said her parents still communicate and try to co-parent her and her younger sister Venice as best as possible.

“My mom definitely informed him of it. Hindi naman siya blind in everything that’s happening in my life. We update him with what’s happening and take into account and respect his opinion naman. Pero my decision to join showbiz was fully my own,” she said.

“I, of course, had to ask permission from my mom but I didn’t necessarily say that, ‘Can I join?’ But definitely, he’s aware and he knows about it,” she added.

When asked if she thinks her younger sister will also follow suit, Lorin shared: “Honestly I have no idea kasi sometimes, she’ll change her mind. She’s still very on the fence so meron pa siyang oras to figure out what she wants to do.”

Nonetheless, Lorin is optimistic that if Venice actually decides to be in showbiz as well, she will do a lot of great things.

“Venice is very talented, especially in singing. I am sure that in the future, she will do lots with that kasi she’s a super talented girl. I am also excited to see what will happen when she grows up and what decision she’s gonna make,” she said.