Jake Zyrus drops music video for new single 'Fix Me'

MANILA -- Star Music has released the music video of "Fix Me," the latest single of singer Jake Zyrus.

Directed by Edrex Clyde Sanchez, the video was uploaded on May 17 at the official YouTube channel of Star Music.



"Fix Me" was written by Grammy-winning composer Kenneth Mackey, Swedish singer-songwriter Andreas Moss, and American record producer Joshua Bronleewe.



Filipino-American music director Troy Laureta, with whom Zyrus recently collaborated on the song "Usahay," produced the song along with ABS-CBN Music International.

According to a statement released by ABS-CBN's online music platform One Music PH, "Fix Me" is a song that "depicts a man who is struggling to accept love due to his belief that the target of his affections deserves someone better. The track also remind listeners that everyone is deserving to be loved despite many shortcomings."

In an Instagram post, Zyrus thanked all those who were part of his new project.

"From Jake & Team JZ, we thank you for all the hard work you put in this project. Cheers to all these dedicated peeps!" he wrote.

"Fix Me" is now available on various digital music platforms.

