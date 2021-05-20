Frankie Pangilinan, who has asthma, gets COVID-19 vaccine shot

MANILA — Singer Frankie Pangilinan has received a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, as seen in a video she posted on Thursday.

when i got an asthma attack mid-PE in middle school and everybody made fun of me i swore i would get back at them one day and here we are pic.twitter.com/09wM2iNtBP — nakakieinis (@kakiep83) May 20, 2021

In the clip, Pangilinan is seen getting the jab at a vaccination center. The background indicates she was in Makati City.

Pangilinan, 20, shared the video on Twitter, with the caption, unedited: “when i got an asthma attack mid-PE in middle school and everybody made fun of me i swore i would get back at them one day and here we are.”

She added, in jest: “all the melodic wheezing... all those times in the ER... have prepared me for this one moment... i feel alive and invincible... my ego has reached new uncertain heights...”

Being asthmatic, which is considered a comorbid condition, means Pangilinan is included in the A3 Priority Group for vaccination, according the health department’s guidelines.

Pangilinan is the daughter of screen icon Sharon Cuneta and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Cuneta, who is currently in the US, received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine early this week.

