MANILA -- Actor RK Bagatsing admitted having insecurities in his relationship with actress Jane Oineza.

The celebrity couple talked about their romance on "Magandang Buhay" on Friday.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Of course you always want to please your partner, hindi ba? And not most of the time alam mo na ito bang ginagawa ko eh kumukonekta sa kanya o nagpapasaya sa kanya. So may mga days na you would want to be in your toes, keeps you on your toes na I have to be better, I have to better in this aspect,," Bagatsing said.

"So parang sinasabi ko minsan na insecurity ko na maybe I am not enough sometimes, kaya I need to be better. I need to catch up. 'Yun 'yung insecurity. 'Yun 'yung takot ko -- Enough ba ako? 'Yun 'yung insecurity ko na kailangan kong patunayan na I am always the right guy for you (Jane)," Bagatsing explained.

For her part, Oineza said she makes it a point to always be there to listen and reassure her boyfriend that he is more than enough.

"Kung may ganun siya, ako naman 'yung I tell him everyday na you are enough or I am happy I am with you, you make me feel loved, 'yung mga ganun," Oineza said.

In the interview, the two also shared their sweet message for each other.

"I am just really proud of everything you are achieving right now. Kahit na nabu-busy tayo, ibig sabihin lang nun ay ang ganda ng takbo ng career mo rin. ...Nakakatuwa na pareho kaming busy. Sana tuloy-tuloy 'yon. Sana hindi ka magsawa sa akin at 'yung mga araw na hindi natin nase-celebrate ang promise ko ay babawi ako all the time," Oineza said.

"Ang maipapangako ko sa iyo ay lagi lang akong nasa tabi mo supporting you. Maraming sumusuporta sa iyo, you have so many fans na sobrang happy sa tinatahamak ng career mo, but don't get twisted. Nasa likod lang din ako shouting parang every cheer for youk kasi alam ko na matagal mong hinintay yan, matagal mong ipinagdasal. So, I am always rooting for you and loving you no matter what," Bagatsing said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Bagatsing and Oineza celebrated their second anniversary last May 3.

Currently, Bagatsing is part of the series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," while Oineza will star in upcoming series "Nag-aapoy na damdamin," with JC de Vera, Ria Atayde and Tony Labrusca. She is also part of the international psychological thriller series "Cattleya Killer," which will debut on Prime Video on June 1.



Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC