MANILA -- OPM veteran Regine Velasquez burst into tears as she received a special Mother's Day gift from her husband, OPM hitmaker Ogie Alcasid.

In his latest vlog titled "A Mother's Day song," Alcasid shared how he composed a song dedicated for his wife. The video also showed how Velasquez cried while listening to the song's demo for the first time.

Alcasid and Velasquez, both regulars of "ASAP Natin 'To," are set to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary in December.

They have a son, Nathaniel James, who will turn 12 in November.

