MMDA chair eyes Ria Atayde as spokesperson

MANILA – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is eyeing Kapamilya actress Ria Atayde as the agency’s spokesperson.

In a press briefing Friday, MMDA Chairman Don Artes recommended Atayde for the position and submitted the actress’ application.

Artes said Atayde, who has agreed for the position, is qualified given her work experience which can be beneficial for MMDA in information dissemination.

Atayde is a communications graduate from De La Salle University.

“I personally recruited Ria Atayde and graciously agree. I submitted application and endorsement sa Malacañang for Atayde to be spokesperson ng MMDA,” Artes admitted.

The MMDA chief also lauded Atayde’s composure in face of criticisms, most notably when she was tapped to be a model of a liquor brand.

“I can say in a way parang she is an empowered woman na kailangan ng ahensiya hindi lang kasama sa trabaho ng spox saluhin lahat ng batikos dito sa agency weather or not totoo ang batikos,” he continued.

Atayde is the younger sister of Arjo, who has been elected as congressman of Quezon City’s first district.

She is also set to star in an upcoming ABS-CBN series “Nag-aapoy na Damdamin.”

RELATED VIDEO