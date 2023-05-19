Maymay Entrata to perform at 1MX Music Festival

MANILA -- Actress-singer Maymay Entrata is joining the line-up of OPM artists who will perform at the upcoming 1MX Music Festival in the UK.

ABS-CBN's The Filipino Channel (TFC) made the announcement in a social media post on Friday, May 19.

"She’s here and ready to bring heat to the Dockyards London stage! We're excited to announce that @Maymay is joining the 1MX music festival lineup! This is going to be an #Amakabogera night you won't forget," the post read.

TFC previously announced that Moira dela Torre, Ben&Ben and Janine Berdin will perform at 1MX.

The grand musical event has been moved to an earlier date on July 8 at at Dockyards, London.

Last year's 1MX London, TFC's first music festival in Europe, featured Bamboo, KZ Tandingan, Darren Espanto, SAB, Jeremy G, and Angela Ken.

Entratra, the "Amakabogera" hitmaker, recently released her latest single "Autodeadma" featuring rapper Wooseok of the K-pop group Pentagon.

