Mark Leviste’s son calls Kris Aquino ‘mommy’

MANILA – Speculations about the relationship between Kris Aquino and Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste were further fanned last Thursday.

Aquino has revealed that Leviste’s son asked for help to campaign for his candidacy in their school at La Salle Greenhills.

In a post, Aquino said Conrado Antonio or C2 sought for her endorsement as he vies for Grade 11 batch representative position, calling Aquino “mommy.”

However, Aquino could not make a video endorsement as she woke up with low blood pressure.

“C2 very politely asked if i could endorse his candidacy to be the LSGH Grade 11 batch rep- unfortunately i woke up w/ a very low BP 85/59… I did take note that his platform included a promise that the ITCHYWORMS would perform at their prom,” she said in the caption.

Instead, Aquino reached out to Itchyworms’ Jazz Nicolas to do the endorsement as part of C2’s campaign.

“He joked w/ his dad if 'mommy Kris' could make him a campaign video, but since M.K. was pale, dizzy, and weak-Jazz was super NICE, straight from a delayed flight from a provincial gig- he took this video,” Aquino continued.

Last month, Aquino was spotted out and about in Newport Beach, California with Leviste.

As seen in Leviste’s Instagram Stories, they went shopping at Fashion Island along with Aquino’s son Bimby, and her friend Michael Leyva. He also gifted Aquino a luxury jewelry piece, which he showed on social media.

Aquino has been staying in the United States where she is undergoing treatment for autoimmune diseases.

RELATED VIDEO