MANILA — It was a surreal moment for the new "Darna" star Jane de Leon when she finally had the chance to wear the superhero costume last year.

In an ambush interview on Thursday during her endorsement of Sante Barley, the actress confirmed that her costume fitting was done last year. "Nag-fitting na po ako and nasuot ko na rin po ‘yung costume, surprise po ‘yan," she said.

De Leon said she became emotional when she first wore the headdress of Darna.

"‘Yung headdress pagkasuot po sa ’kin, mangiyak-ngiyak na po talaga ako, umiyak po talaga ako. After ilang years, 2019 po kasi ako in-announce and nasukat ko ‘yung costume last year," de Leon said.

"Parang doon lang po talaga sa’kin nag-sink in na, this is it," she added.

De Leon is set to fly as the iconic komiks superhero in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV series” soon.

Earlier this month, producer JRB Creative Production teased the reveal of Darna’s full battle gear, with a photo of de Leon sporting the headdress but garbed in a robe that covers the rest of the costume.

Helmed by acclaimed director Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” is scheduled to premiere “very soon,” according to the latest teaser.

