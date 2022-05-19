WATCH: Robin Padilla's daughters congratulate their father

The daughters of Robin Padilla were all smiles as they congratulated their father for being the first placer in the 2022 Senate race.

In a video posted on Instagram, Padilla's kids with Mariel Rodriguez adorably wished their father the best while expressing how much they love him.

“Tatay, we love you so much. Congratulations! We love you. Mwah,” said five-year-old Isabella.

“I love you so much,” added two-year old Gabriela.

Rodriguez and their daughters are currently in Spain on a vacation.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News during his proclamation, Padilla said it was really their plan to go to Spain after the elections but he has things to take care of here in the Philippines after being elected as a senator for the first time.

“Plano namin ni Mariel magbakasyon talaga e nag number 1 tayo so sabi ko I have to do my homework,“ he said.

“Sabi ko kay Mariel, ikaw na muna bahala sa mga bata. Nagpi-pilgrimage talaga kami sa Spain para alam ng mga anak ko kung saan galing ang pamilya Padilla.”

Padilla, 52, emerged as the No. 1 senator in the elections on his first try with a total of 26,612,434 votes — logging over 2 million votes more than returning Sen. Loren Legarda, and some 3 million votes more than popular broadcaster and fellow neophyte Raffy Tulfo — according to the final, official tally from the Commission on Elections sitting as the National Board of Canvassers.

While Padilla is first-time election winner, he first sought an elected post in the mid ‘90s. The son of the late Camarines Norte Gov. Roy Padilla, Sr. and former actress Eva Cariño, he ran for the vice-gubernatorial seat in Nueva Ecija in 1995, but lost.

A year later, Padilla’s “Bad Boy” moniker made a real-life impression when he was convicted of illegal possession of firearms. He stayed behind bars for only two years, after then-President Fidel V. Ramos granted him conditional pardon in 1998.

He also managed to reclaim his leading-man status, with pairings with A-list actresses including Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis, and Jodi Sta. Maria, after first charming the likes of Sharon Cuneta and Kris Aquino in the ‘90s.

Padilla’s re-emergence expanded to politics, as he became one of President Rodrigo Duterte’s fiercest supporters during the 2016 elections and throughout his term in office.

During Duterte’s first year as president, in November 2016, he granted Padilla absolute pardon, restoring his civil and political rights — allowing him to seek public office if he so wished.

Fast-forward to 2022, his criminal conviction no longer stood in the way of running for an elected post anew.