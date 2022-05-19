Robredo sisters fangirl over Taylor Swift in NYU graduation

Screenshot from Leni Robredo's Facebook page

MANILA — It was a fangirl dream come true moment for the Robredo sisters when they finally saw Grammy Award-winning artist Taylor Swift up close during Jillian's New York University graduation ceremonies.

Vice President Leni Robredo did not miss the moment and recorded her daughters: "I documented the moment on video. Sorry for my unstable hands."

Her daughter Jillian graduated with a double major in economics and mathematics while Swift was given am honorary doctorate degree in fine arts.

In the more than 3-minute clip, the Robredo sisters didn't contain their emotions cheering for Swift.

At one moment, the eldest Aika noticed Swift crying while revealing her achievements as an artist: "Oh my god! Umiiyak siya."

Swift has 11 Grammy awards under her belt including three album of the year awards for: "Fearless," "1989," and "folklore."

"Swifties that we all are, having Taylor Swift as Grad Speaker was the best gift. So, when she was about to be awarded with her Honoris Causa Doctor of Fine Arts Degree, Jillian left her seat to go to where we were seated to savor the moment with us," the Vice President Robredo said.

"We were lucky to have good seats. Still very far from the stage but good enough vantage point."

Last week, Robredo announced that she will start the Angat Buhay Foundation to continue reaching out to those in need and took a break to focus on Jillian's graduation.