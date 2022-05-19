Anne Curtis portrayed the titular mermaid in the 2014 TV series ‘Dyesebel.’ Instagram: @annecurtissmith, @markednicdao

MANILA — Fans of Anne Curtis were reminded of her past mermaid portrayals, as she shared Thursday photos of her freediving adventure with her husband, restaurateur and content creator Erwan Heussaff.

“Dyesebel!” several comments went on Curtis’ Instagram post, which shows her underwater while freediving in Panglao, Bohol.

Curtis is no stranger to navigating depths, having done many underwater scenes for her portrayal of the “komiks” icon in the in 2014 TV series. Prior to that, she also played a mermaid as one of the transformations of the titular “Dyosa” in the 2008 fantaserye.

“Morning dip,” the actress captioned her photo, which also shows a wreckage on the sea floor. “Next time, I’ll make it all the way down to the [wreckage] in one breath.”

Referring to both her Dyosa and Dyesebel mermaid characters, Curtis quipped, “Di na kinaya ng Dyosabel powers ko!”

Curtis was accompanied by Heussaff in other snaps taken by photographer and filmmaker Martin Zapanta.

The couple’s Panglao getaway comes before Curtis fully dives back into showbiz, with her forthcoming return to “It’s Showtime” and her comeback concert “Luv-Anne” in June.