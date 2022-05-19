KC Concepcion is done filming “Asian Persuasion.”

On Instagram, the actress said she could not wait for moviegoers to see this film, which serves as her comeback project after taking a hiatus from showbiz.

“After 2 months of living and working in NYC, we finally wrapped our film @asianpersuasionfilm!!!” she said.

“Excited for you guys to see it! Visited @hillsongnyc for the first time to thank God for everything,” she added.

According to a Variety report, “Asian Persuasion” follows the story of “a down-on-his-luck chef who cooks up a crazy scheme to marry off his ex-wife in an attempt to avoid his substantial alimony obligations.”

“With the help of his trusted wingman, the chef gets off to a hot start, but belatedly realizes he wants a second chance with his ex,” the report added.

Concepcion, who replaced Toni Gonzaga in the movie, plays the film’s lead actress opposite Filipino-American actor Dante Basco.

Aside from Basco and Concepcion, the film alsos feature Black Eyed Peas’ Apl.de.Ap, Yam Concepcion, Rachel Alejandro, Rex Navarrete, and Tony Labrusca among others.

The romantic-comedy set in New York City is directed by Tony award-winning Broadway producer Jhett Tolentino.