Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino co-star in ‘Ngayon Kaya.’ T-Rex Entertainment

MANILA — “Ngayon Kaya,” the long-delayed film starring Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino, is finally set for release two years after it was unveiled, its producer teased on Wednesday.

T-Rex Entertainment shared a portion of the original 2020 teaser of the film, which sees a scene between the lead characters — a woman who has long been pining for her male best friend — talking about years of waiting.

Quoting a line of Gutierrez’s character, the teaser said: “Six years na tayong magkaibigan. #NgayonKaya, pwede na ba?”

“Coming soon in cinemas,” it added.

The romance movie directed by Prime Cruz (“Isa Pa with Feelings”) was supposed to debut in April 2020, as part of the inaugural Metro Manila Summer Film Festival. The event, however, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While other entries to the summer edition found new venues for release within the same year — four of the eight instead joined the main Christmas festival (MMFF), for instance — “Ngayon Kaya” had fans asking when they can see the film.

Avelino, who is also a co-producer of “Ngayon Kaya,” previously said the film was targeting a summer release in 2021, but that schedule didn’t push through either.

The forthcoming theatrical run of “Ngayon Kaya” interestingly comes amid speculation surrounding Gutierrez and Avelino’s real-life relationship.

The two, who went on to co-star in the since-concluded ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You,” have becoming increasingly open about their rumored romance, by sharing snaps of each other on social media with sweet captions.

“Ngayon Kaya” is also an apt title for the long-time friends, who share the same talent manager and had once gone out on a date, before their respective relationships which later on ended.