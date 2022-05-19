Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz, who were formerly in a love team with Andrea Brillantes and Kyle Echarri respectively, will be paired for the first time in ‘Dirty Linen.’ Instagram: @blythe, @imsethfedelin

MANILA — “FranSeth,” the surprise tandem of Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin, ranked among the top trends on Twitter Wednesday, following ABS-CBN’s announcement of the teleserye “Dirty Linen” which will see them paired for the first time.

Diaz and Fedelin — along with their respective, former screen partners Kyle Echarri and Andrea Brillantes — were launched as The Gold Squad in 2019. They co-starred in major projects, including as a group and as a love team.

While the official pairings at the time were “KyCine” (Echarri and Diaz) and “SethDrea” (Fedelin and Brillantes), some fans also saw potential in the prospect of switching partners.

What seemed impossible then has finally happened now, to the joy of “FranSeth” fans whose reactions made the tandem a top trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines.

The fresh pairing comes after a tumultuous year for The Gold Squad, which saw the Echarri and Diaz pursuing separate projects, the controversial rift between Brillantes and Diaz, the real-life separation of Fedelin and Brillantes (which happened in October 2021, the latter belatedly revealed).

Brillantes, who is now in a relationship with basketball player Ricci Rivero, will nonetheless still be seen opposite Fedelin in the upcoming musical series “Lyric and Beat,” which they have wrapped filming.

Brillantes has said she and Fedelin remain on good terms, and are keen on continuing their love team if given the opportunity.

In the latest indication of their friendly ties despite their breakup, Brillantes was among those who congratulated Fedelin on his new team-up with Diaz.

Commenting on Fedelin’s Instagram post about “Dirty Linen,” Brillantes wrote, “Congrats!” notably with a blue heart emoji — the fandom color of “FranSeth.”

Echarri, meanwhile, was among those who “liked” Diaz’s similar post about the teleserye, hawk-eyed fans noticed.

“It is what it is!” both Fedelin and Diaz quipped during the announcement event of “Dirty Linen,” referring to the change of partners and the surprise team-up which, this early on, has already won over blue hearts on social media.