Dimples Romana excited to welcome third child

MANILA -- Actress Dimples Romana shared her excitement over the arrival of her third baby with his husband Boyet Ahmee.

On Wednesday, Romana uploaded a photo of her baby's sonogram.

"Hi bunso, we can’t wait to hold you in our arms, Elio," Romana wrote on her Instagram post.

"So amazed at how the technology now enables us to get a glance at how our little babies are doing inside our tummies. How they look like and what they’re doing. That’s Elio’s big foot on this forehead. He was munching and sucking on pretty much everything his hands can hold inside my womb," the actress added.

Romana and her husband have two children together: Callie, 18, and Alonzo, 7.

Seven years since she gave birth to her second child, the actress got pregnant again. She is due to give birth this July.

Romana was one of the of ABS-CBN's hit series "Viral Scandal," which ended last week.