‘Darna’ star Jane de Leon is the new Santé ambassador

Kim Atienza welcomes Jane de Leon as the new brand ambassador of Sante Barley. Josiah Antonio

MANILA -- “Darna” star Jane de Leon on Thursday was introduced as the new ambassador of health brand Santé at Makati.

In a press conference, it was announced that de Leon will be the brand ambassador for Santé Barley and Daily-C.

Santé chief executive officer Joey Marcelo also said the brand is honoring frontliners who are the “unsung” heroes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“More than all the characters that Jane de Leon portrays in her movies and teleseryes, we know that she is always kind and compassionate and uses her strength and influence to help others and because it is our commitment to helping everyone live better lives, Jane perfectly embodies what Santé is all about,” Marcelo said in a statement.

“She represents the hardworking and dedicated Filipinos who have risen to become heroes of their families, especially amid these uncertain times,” he added.

De Leon said it is important to prioritize your health to ensure that you deliver in your line of work.

“Before we can become heroes for others, we need to ensure that we are strong and healthy. I have always considered health and wellness very important, especially now that we face a global health crisis,” de Leon said.

“I am very grateful to be part of the Santé family. As the new brand ambassador of Santé Barley and Daily-C, I hope that I can encourage more Filipinos to take care of their health so that they can take good care, even more, of their families and loved ones,” she added.

De Leon is set to fly as the iconic komiks superhero in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV series” soon.

Earlier this month, producer JRB Creative Production teased the reveal of Darna’s full battle gear, with a photo of de Leon sporting the headdress but garbed in a robe that covers the rest of the costume.

Helmed by acclaimed director Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” is scheduled to premiere “very soon,” according to the latest teaser.