Zsa Zsa Padilla flies to US to see her family, doctors

MANILA – Zsa Zsa Padilla flew to the United States with her partner, renowned architect Conrad Onglao, for a medical check up.

The Kapamilya singer shared that she’s now done with her MRI and all the other necessary tests after seeing a nerve specialist and an OB-GYN.

“The pain I was experiencing had something to do with my facet and glad that I could manage it better with proper strengthening ab and lower back exercises. I’m also on new medication,” she said.

While she primarily went to the US to see her doctors, Padilla admitted that the most exciting part of her trip was seeing her family in Las Vegas.

“A lot of you might not know that my family has been in Vegas for almost 40 years now. Time flies, doesn’t it? I wasn’t even sure when the next time seeing my family was. But certain circumstances gave us the opportunity… and I’m happy to be here,” she said.

“My parents are both in their 80s and I thank God for their good health. I’m praying that I could get to visit them at least once a year. Or that my Mama could visit the Philippines and see her namesake Casa Esperanza and Esperanza Farms! She’s excited to visit us and see her siblings and her apos,” she added.

Padilla said she filmed their trip because it’s special one for her and Onglao considering how long it’s been since they last travelled together abroad.