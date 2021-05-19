WATCH: Music video of Belle Mariano's single 'Sigurado' released

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the music video of actress Belle Mariano's latest single "Sigurado."

Directed by Amiel Kirby Balagtas, the more than three-minute video was uploaded on Monday, May 17, at the official YouTube channel of Star Music.



Composed by Trisha Denise and produced by Rox Santos, "Sigurado" was released last May 14 in all digital streaming platforms worldwide.

"I’m very excited to share my music to everyone," she wrote in an Instagram post promoting the song.

Mariano's new single is also included in the soundtrack of her upcoming series "He's Into Her."



“He’s Into Her” is finally premiering on May 30 at 8:45 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, and TFC.

It also stars Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Jeremiah Lisbo, Vivoree, Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Joao Constancia, Criza Taa, Dalia Varde, Limer Veloso, Melizza Jimenez, Ashley del Mundo, Gello Marquez, and Sophie Reyes.

Directed by Chad Vidanes and based on the books by Maxine Lat, the series will run for 10 episodes until July.

iWant TFC users will have early access two days earlier on May 28, Friday, also at 8:45 p.m. The same applies for the rest of the episodes.

