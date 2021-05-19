SHINee's Taemin drops 'Advice' music video

Watch more in iWantTFC

Taemin, the youngest member of the South Korean boy group SHINee has released the music video of his newest single "Advice."

The music video was uploaded on Tuesday, May 18, at the official YouTube channel of SM Entertainment.

"Advice" is the title track of his mini-album, which is now available on various digital platforms.

The album also features the songs "Light," "Strings," "SAD KIDS", and "If I Could Tell You," which is a collaboration with Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon.



Just last May 2, Taemin had a major solo digital concert titled "Beyond Live: Taemin - Never Gonna Dance Again."



SHINee, dubbed as the "Princes of K-pop," debuted as a 5-member act in May 2008 under SM Entertainment, home to other top K-pop groups such as Super Junior, Girls' Generation, Exo, Red Velvet, NCT and SuperM.



SHINee's vocalist Jonghyun passed away in December 2017.

Just last month, SHINee returned with its repackaged album "Atlantis" along with the music video for the title track of the same name.

"Atlantis" is the repackage of SHINee's "Don't Call Me" album, released last February 22. It contains songs from the first record as well as 3 new tracks.

"Don't Call Me," the group's seventh full-length Korean album, marked SHINee's return after nearly 3 years on hiatus due to the members' mandatory military service.

Taemin's "Advice" is his final solo project before his military enlistment on May 31, 2021.