Now a mom, Alice Dixson shares touching tribute to her late mother

MANILA — In a touching tribute to her late mother, Alice Dixson admitted that she now has a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices she had made, thanks to the actress’ fresh perspective as a first-time mother.

On Instagram, Dixson shared a photo of her carrying her baby girl, whom she welcomed via surrogacy and introduced to the public early this year.

“Remembering my mom as I am now a mom,” Dixson wrote in the caption, where she recalled Coring as “strong, business-minded, beautiful, and sexy.”

Dixson noticed parallelisms between their stories of motherhood, particularly the later age at which they welcomed a baby.

“I think she was around 33 when she met my father (love story for next time - kilig), and when I was born 37 na siya; my dad 43,” Dixson, 51, wrote.

“During those times in the mid-'60s, those ages were medyo late na mag-start ng family -- but they persevered because they wanted so much to have a child together. May parallelisms ang motherhood journeys namin,” Dixson said.

Dixson previously shared that she had been praying to have a baby ever year for the past decade, particularly as a birthday wish.

Her mother, too, had prayed for a child, but through different means. “She said they did a lot including the hilot thing, at ang pagsayaw sa Obando hehe, how menopause baby na ako & how I was conceived on our farm - under a coconut tree daw lol,” Dixson wrote.

Having experienced being celebrated on Mother’s Day for the first time recently, Dixson said her own mother came to mind.

“My 1st Mother’s Day passed & thought of how we celebrated for her. Ngayon ko lang talaga na appreciate at naramdaman ang sacrifices n'ya, all the love,” she said.

“And even if she didn’t get to meet her 8th apo in person, I know she’s watching over our little family. Whatever I am today it’s because of you... I hope to pass all the best qualities to my daughter.”

