New BTS video teaser for 'Butter' gets nod from iconic rock band Queen

Watch more in iWantTFC

BTS cooked up a frenzy after serving another taste of their highly-anticipated single "Butter."

On Tuesday, Big Hit Music shared a video teaser for their dance-pop track slated to drop on May 21 at 1 p.m. KST (12 nn Philippine time).

The clip featured a black and white filtered shot of the Bangtan boys looking slick in their '80s-inspired suits while rhythmically tilting their heads to a catchy beat reminiscent of the iconic band Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust.”

After the members struck a pose, the clip swiftly cut to a close-up of three stacks of pancakes topped with butter and syrup.

Before the brief preview ended, Jungkook is heard smoothly singing "Get it, let it roll!"

BTS’ subtle nod to the classic anthem did not go unnoticed by the legendary rock band. Shortly after the release, Queen retweeted the clip with the caption: "Are you ready hey are you ready for this…” Another One Bites The Dust x #BTS_Butter.”

The footage comes after Big Hit Music teased ARMYs with colorful portraits of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, decked in edgy rock and roll inspired outfits.

The video is the last sneak peek before the single’s awaited debut.

"Butter" will be the music icon's second English-language song following their Grammy-nominated smash hit "Dynamite."

ARMYs are rallying to break the slew of records "Dynamite" set, such as "most simultaneous views for a music video on YouTube premiers," "fastest music video by a South Korean group to surpass one million views," as well as new ones.

Several groups shared primers on social media to guide fellow fans how they can help reach the streaming and viewing goals of the upcoming comeback.

“Butter” has already claimed the title for “fastest music video teaser to surpass one million likes on YouTube,” after the preview hit the mark within minutes.

