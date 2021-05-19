Maymay, Edward apologize to each other after 'misunderstandings, rumors'

Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber perform for the Squad Fest event, moments before the MYX Music Awards 2018 held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. File Photo/George Calvelo, ABS CBN News

Edward Barber and his onscreen partner Maymay Entrata took the chance to apologize to each other on the finale episode of the actor’s digital show “Kwentong Barber” Wednesday.

While he did not mention any specific rumors, Barber put Entrata on the spot when he asked the actress about her thoughts on the "untrue" issues about him that swirled around in 2020.

The host of the Kumu show admitted that it was the first time he would be asking Maymay about these issues, saying he never got the chance to clear up everything with her.

“I never asked you. I never got to talk to you about it. A lot of things that were not true were said. I never got to clear up everything with you,” Barber told Entrata.

Maymay, who appeared to be surprised with the question, said she knew about his struggle to handle the pressure and rumors thrown at him.

The revealed that they even tried to help each other to end the persisting rumor about Barber but to no avail.

“Pero yun nga kahit anong gawin, kahit anong sabi natin, may iba talagang hindi tumitigil,” Maymay said.

Entrata went on to share that she was not aware of the whole story and was equally surprised to hear the unspecified rumor.

But she never asked the actor as she was confident that he would not do certain things which the actress refused to specify.

“Ang importante ay kaming mga naniniwala sayo at kilala ka, importante na enough na yung alam namin yung totoo. Di mo na kailangan gawin pa ang mga bagay na makapagpapasaya sa ibang tao para sa approval nila,” she assured Barber.

Maymay also acknowledged how difficult it was for Edward to deal with issues that dragged his family and loved ones into it, expressing empathy to her close friend.

This prompted Entrata to say sorry to Barber for failing to protect him as a friend, citing their then ongoing misunderstandings.

“Gusto ko rin humingi ng pasensya sayo kung hindi enough yung bilang isang kaibigan, paano kita poprotektahan. Kasi nung time na yun may hindi tayo pagkakaintindihan. Tas nangyari sa 'yo yun. Sorry kung wala ako roon,” Maymay quipped.

Barber was quick to interject and told his fellow PBB housemate not to apologize but also admitted he heaved a sigh of relief hearing the assuring message of Entrata.

“You did nothing wrong. You did everything right. Even when we worked together dun sa movie, you had my back. You supported me. And thank you for that. Hindi mo alam yung weight na na-lift sa chest ko after hearing those words,” he said.

Edward, on the other hand, made mention about his mistakes in the past .

“I've made my own mistakes, realizing stuff through failure. It's one of the reasons why until now there are certain things I have struggles forgiving myself for. One of them is putting you in a situation where you got hurt or other people got hurt,” Edward explained.

It was then his turn to apologize to Entrata for allowing her to go through the difficult situation due to the issues hurled against him.

“From the bottom of my heart, I'm really sorry that I allowed you to put in situation like that or you had to go through that,” he told the actress.

The two, however, denied that their misunderstandings were rooted from the rumors swirling on social media.

“Parang nagko-connect na sila. Detective ba kayo? Mas alam nyo pa po 'yung buhay namin,” Maymay said jokingly.

But in a serious tone, she expressed how proud she is to see Edward grow his faith with God amid the challenges he had to face in 2020.

“Gaya mo, na-rescue ka rin ng Panginoon,” said Maymay, who also opened up about battling depression recently.

For Barber, he does not want their love team to be remembered by all the projects they have worked together. The actor hopes that MayWard be recognized as two people saved by God.

“I want one thing only to be remembered, and that's not yung mga project natin. If anything, we are just two people saved by God in so many ways,” he added.

The two last paired up early this year in a film titled “Princess DayaReese” which aired on on KTX.ph, iWant TFC, TFC, Sky Cable PPV, and Cignal PPV.

