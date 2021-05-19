iQiyi unveils upcoming Chinese, Korean dramas

Jang Ki-yong and 'Reply 1988' star Lee Hyeri lead the cast of the upcoming Korean drama 'My Roommate is a Gumiho.' Photo courtesy of iQiYi

MANILA — Streaming service iQiyi has unveiled the Korean and Chinese dramas that are set to premiere on its platform in the coming months.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Beijing-based service said it would premiere a Korean drama and shows under its "Love On" collection on iQ.com from May 20 to September.

The "Love On" collection is composed of 7 Chinese dramas.

"This is the international streamer’s second content collection to continue its commitment in serving the best-in-class Asian romance entertainment to the global viewers," iQiyi said.

iQiyi earlier launched a catalogue of crime and thriller dramas, which included the multi-awarded Chinese show "The Bad Kids."

The upcoming shows include:

"My Roommate is a Gumiho"

Premiere date: May 26, 2021

The Korean drama "My Roommate is a Gumiho" follows the story of a centuries-old nine-tailed fox (played by Jang Ki Yong) who finds himself living with a female human ("Reply 1988" star Hyeri) after she swallows a marble that could potentially make him mortal.

Chinese actress-idol Esther Yu joins Ryan Ding in the slice of life drama 'Moonlight.' Photo courtesy of iQiyi

"Moonlight"

Premiere date: May 20, 2021

"Moonlight" follows the budding romance between Chu Li (Esther of the Chinese girl group THE9), who works at a publishing company, and a renowned author (Ryan Ding from the hit drama "Romance of Tiger and Rose"). Initially, the two are in conflict with another but are forced to reevaluate their relationship after finding out that they are actually close friends online.

"Make A Wish"

In "Make A Wish," a Buddhist youth (Ren You Lun) saves a white cat, who later takes on a human form (Ge Xin Yi) to repay his kindness before she returns to her own world.

"Sweet Teeth"

"Sweet Teeth" tells a tumultuous love story between a librarian (Betty Wu) and her dentist (Bi Wen Jun).

"Forever and Ever"

An emotional roller coaster, "Forever and Ever" follows a voice actor (Bai Lu) and a chemist professor (Allen Ren) from the start of their relationship to the problems they face after marriage.

"The Day of Becoming You"

"The Day of Becoming You" tells the story of a popular male idol (Steven Zhang) and an entertainment reporter (Liang Jie), who swap identities after figuring in an accident.

"Love Under The Full Moon"

"Love Under the Full Moon" follows Xu Xiadong's (Zheng Ye Cheng) quest to help Lei Chuxia (Yukee Chen), a girl who loses her memory and is briefly transported inside his phone because of the super moon.

"First Love Again"

Adapted from a novel, "First Love Again" tells the story of a cold top student (Patrick Shih) and a bright girl who meet in a parallel time and space.