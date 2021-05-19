‘I would not give justice to Filipinos’ expectations’: Liza Soberano explains why pageantry is not for her

Liza Soberano portrayed Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach in an episode of ‘Maalaala Mo Kaya’ in 2017. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Liza Soberano believes she would not live up to the expectations of pageant-crazed Filipinos, should she oblige to persistent requests for her to join the Miss Universe national competition.

Soberano’s name once again came up as a prospective Miss Universe representative this week, after the top 21 finish of the Philippines’ Rabiya Mateo in this year’s pageant.

The 23-year-old actress then had to disown a Facebook page, named after her, which claimed she was planning to avenge Mateo in the next pageant.

Soberano has been urged to try pageantry since her showbiz breakthrough in 2014, by pageant pundits and fans alike, and with no less than Filipino Miss Universe titlists Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray expressing encouraging words.

“I’m very flattered, nakakakilig na gusto ng mga tao na sumali ako sa Miss Universe,” Soberano said on “Kapamilya Chat” on Wednesday, when asked for her reaction to persistent calls for her to become a beauty queen. “But, like I’ve always said noon pa, I really don’t think it’s for me.”

“I get anxiety when I’m on stage. ‘ASAP’ pa nga lang, sasayaw lang naman ako, hindi naman magsasalita, grabe na ‘yung kaba ko,” she added, referring to the ABS-CBN concert variety show.

“What more if it was for Miss Universe? I don’t think that I would give justice to everybody’s expectations. I think I would pass out on stage.”

The closest Soberano has experienced to participating in a pageant, she recalled, is her 2017 portrayal of Wurtzbach’s life story in an episode of “Maalaala Mo Kaya.”

“Na-experience ko kahit paano ‘yung training for Miss U,” she said, referring to scenes which chronicled Wurtzbach’s rigorous preparations for Miss Universe.

“Grabe, ang taas ng heels na sinusuot nila! Ako, hindi ako sanay sa sobrang mataas ng heels, kasi may height na rin ako. Sanay ako sa mababa. When I tried the high heels, I was tripping all the time. Malamang, 'pag sumali ako sa Miss U, madadapa din ako sa stage, even though may training,” she quipped.

Considered a pageant powerhouse, the Philippines has seen queens become A-list stars with lucrative endorsement deals, on top of becoming a spokesperson for causes or advocacy they support.

Soberano, considered a screen superstar of her generation, has similarly used her social media reach and influence to advance causes, most recently children’s welfare and women’s rights.

In her live interview with her screen and real-life partner Enrique Gil on Wednesday, Soberano was also asked for her message to Mateo, after her stint in Miss Universe.

“When we found out she wasn’t going to be part of the top 10, we all felt really hurt for her. It wasn’t fair! Of course, bias natin ang Philippines. Everything she has been going through, all the training, hindi talaga siya biro,” she said.

“Win or lose, she’s still a winner for all of us Filipinos. I believe she represented us very well. She made us all proud. She did so amazing on stage,” Soberano said.

