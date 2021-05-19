Camille Prats is excited to show 'Pulubi at ang Prinsesa' to her kids

MANILA – Camille Prats feels grateful to have had the chance to star in inspirational movies when she was just beginning her career as a child star.

In fact, Prats admitted during the digital premiere of “Ang Pulubi at ang Prinsesa” on Tuesday night that she could not wait to watch the 1997 classic with her children.

“I couldn’t show them yet 'yung [‘Sarah Ang Munting Prinsesa’ because] medyo heavy talaga siya somehow. Medyo inapi talaga ng bongga si Sarah. But with this one kasi, it’s like a story of every other child, a child who’s playing, children in different households, different kinds of families brought up in different ways,” she said.

“I think itong ‘Ang Pulubi at ang Prinsesa’ is something I would definitely want to watch with my children. Gusto ko din makita 'yung reaction nila because they would know it’s me. It’s my young self. I also want to know how they think and kung ano din ang reaction nila once they are watching it,” she added.

For Prats, it is extra special that she’s able to show her kids her projects as a child star that she’s proud of.

“I am very grateful. It’s such a blessing especially on my part na napapakita ko ito sa mga anak ko. I am very proud of this film pati na rin yung ibang mga pelikula na ginawa ko that has really good moral value in the story,” she said.

Headlined by Prats and Angelica Panganiban, “Ang Pulubi at ang Prinsesa” has been restored and digitally remastered by the ABS-CBN Film Restoration team.

The movie is part of the Sagip Pelikula Festival of the streaming platform KTX.ph.

Based on Star Cinema’s official synopsis, “Ang Pulubi at ang Prinsesa” follows homeless girl Rosalie (Prats), who saves an abducted rich and selfish brat Nikka (Panganiban).

Rosalie gets shot when one of the goons opens fire. To extend their gratitude for Rosalie’s bravery, Nikka’s mother (Teresa Loyzaga) adopts the lesser fortunate child.

However, instead of being thankful, Nikka treats Rosalie harshly which pushes the latter to go back and join her fellow street children.

Nikka’s mother marries her long-time boyfriend, which causes Nikka to fume with rage and jealousy so she decides to run away and live with Rosalie in the hopes of catching her mother’s attention.

But Rosalie is not the same submissive girl anymore. She gives Nikka a hard time coping with her new lifestyle and she always gives her a cold shoulder.

To make up for her past mistakes, and upon learning that Rosalie’s mother has died, Nikka volunteers to do Rosalie’s chores. Rosalie feels useless and unwanted due to Nikka’s unexpected intervention.

Nikka’s determination becomes too strong. She decides not to give up until Rosalie forgives her and learns to bring back her old personality.

Prats and Panganiban practically grew up together in showbiz, having co-starred in several movies and TV projects as child and teen stars.