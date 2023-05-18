WATCH: Badminton team trains ahead of Star Magic All-Star Games

MANILA -- The Star Magic Badminton Team is now busy training for the much-awaited Star Magic All-Star Games 2023 happening this Sunday, May 21.

On Wednesday night, Star Magic's Inside News with AC Bonifacio gave an exclusive sneak peek of the team's training.

Also present at the training were Luke Alford, Gabb Birkin, Ashley Colet, Maxine Trinidad. Kaori Oinuma, Vivoree Esclito and Darren Espanto.

"Fun, fun lang. Pero 'yun nga nai-impress kami kasi lahat sila dito ay competitive talaga. Competitive rin po kami pero alam po namin na hindi kami 'yung naturally sporty type, mas sayaw at kanta tagala kami," Espanto said.

The Star Magic All-Star Games 2023 will be held on May 21 at the Mall of Asia Arena.