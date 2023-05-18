Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell in a scene of 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckonining.' Handout

Paramount Pictures has unveiled the trailer for the much-anticipated movie “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.”

The adrenaline-filled clip also shows Tom Cruise in a series of action-packed scenes as he reprises his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

In the first few seconds of the clip, a voice can be heard reminding Ethan that the mission he’s going to embark on in this movie is going to cost him a lot.

Despite this, Ethan seems unfazed as he fulfills what he had already set his eyes on.

Aside from Cruise, the film also stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis and Frederick Schmidt.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” opens in Philippine cinemas July 12.