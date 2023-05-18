Bang Chan of the K-pop boy group Stray Kids. Photo from Stray Kids' official Facebook page

K-pop star Bang Chan of the boy band Stray Kids apologized late Wednesday over his comments on fellow artists whom he felt lacked "basic manners."

"I apologize for the offense caused by the comments I made during a recent live broadcast," the 25-year-old idol, who leads and produces music for the eight-member group, said in an Instagram post.

"I thought about the impact my words and behavior can have on others, and have deeply reflected on myself," he said.

Bang Chan said he did not intend "to specify a certain artist" with his remarks.

"My comments had nothing to do with the artist being mentioned currently. I would like to express my deepest apologies to the artist who has been hurt by my careless words," he said, apparently addressing online speculations.

Bang Chan added he would be "more cautious" of his statements "to ensure this does not happen again."

In a YouTube livestream last May 14, Bang Chan was asked about his experience during the recent staging of South Korean music show "Music Bank" in Paris.

He initially responded by saying the event was "fun," adding that Stray Kids had the opportunity to share the stage "with a lot of great artists." (The statements can be seen in the YouTube video below, starting at the 1:21:09 mark)

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Bang Chan then began talking about K-pop idols who do not return greetings.

"I might sound like a boomer, because generations are different and I know that as well, but I feel like it's come to the point where greeting someone is not considered as basic manners," he said.

"If you see someone walk by, and you say hi, but then, if they don't reply back, it'd be like, 'What the...? Okay,'" he said.

"But I feel like it’s come to the point where this generation is allowed to do that, [to] just not care, if that's right. Because there were a few scenarios where that would happen," he added.

Bang Chan refused to name which artist he was pertaining to.

He said it was also possible that the artist did not return his greeting because they were not close.

"Maybe that could have been the reason why, because there's no connection [between us] so maybe they could've been shy, they could've been very nervous," he said.

Other acts present at "Music Bank" in Paris include Mamamoo, AB6IX, The Boyz, Enhypen, Cravity, P1Harmony, IVE and NMIXX.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids is set to make a comeback on June 2 with its third full-length album "5-Star."

The group, known for songs such as "God's Menu" and "Case 143," went to the Philippines last March for its "Maniac" world tour, playing two nights at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO