Sandara Park marks 2NE1's 14th anniversary

South Korean star Sandara Park turned to social media to mark the 14th anniversary of her group 2NE1.

On Instagram, Park uploaded snaps of the group from their "FIRE" music video as well as other throwback photos.

"Happy 14th anniversary 2ne1 & Blackjacks," she wrote.

Also part of the 2NE1 group are Minzy, CL, and Park Bom.

Park, who is dubbed by her Filipino fans as the "pambansang krungkrung," rose to fame in 2004, when she finished as a runner-up on "Star Circle Quest."

After a string of film and TV projects, Park, however, decided to leave for Korea to pursue a showbiz career there. In 2009, she took on the name Dara as a member of 2NE1.



2NE1, the iconic K-pop girl group known for hits like "Fire" and "I Am The Best," is recognized for pioneering the "girl crush" concept in K-pop, which broke the stereotypical "cute" and "sexy" image of most female artists in South Korea at the time.



