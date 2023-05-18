MANILA -- Beauty queen-turned actress Priscilla Meirelles couldn’t help but turn emotional in the Thursday episode of ABS-CBN's morning show "Magandang Buhay" as she gave her message to her daughter Anechka.

Anechka is Meirelles's only child with her husband, screen veteran John Estrada, who is one of the stars of ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

Meirelles shared her message of love and support for her daughter, who surprised her with a video greeting.

"I am so blessed. Anechka is such a beautiful human being. She is beautiful, she is. I am just really so blessed," says Meirelles, who started to turn emotional.

"Because kung ibinigay ni Lord 'yung chance for me to pick, I wouldn't have picked that well. So she knows thay I'm here 100%. And that no matter what I will love her unconditionally always. I just want her to succeed. I want her to be happy. More than anything gusto ko proud siya sa sarili niya," Meirelles said.

"Kasi ang tendency sa mga bata, ginagawa nila lahat kahit hindi sila masaya para maging proud ang magulang. 'Yung personality niya ay people pleaser, alam ko 'yan kasi ganun din ako. Ang palagi kong turo sa kanya as long as tama 'yung ginagawa mo, in the end of the day kung saan ka masaya dapat nandiyan ka. Huwag mo na isipin masyado ang gusto ni mommy, kasi in the end of the day 'yung gusto ni mommy ay masaya ka," she added.

As a mother to a young girl, Meirelles said it's important for moms like her to teach their children to respect themselves and to make sure that others respect them.

"Ang message ko sa kanya, I love you unconditionally. Mommy will always be here for you. Even kung nasa heaven (na) ako nandito pa rin ako sa tabi niya," Meirelles said.

Just last month, Meirelles confirmed that she and Estrada had been going through a "rough patch."

Meirelles explained that she and Estrada, who marked their 12th wedding anniversary in February, have had discussions about how they see their marriage a decade into the future, admitting they had some differences.

But Mereilles compared the current situation of her marriage to a house with a broken light, emphasizing that she and Estrada intend to stay together.

