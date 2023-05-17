OPM rock icon Sampaguita keeps going with new concert

Sampaguita is one of several performers at 'Tugtugan Sitenta' on May 31. Handout

MANILA — More than 40 years after she broke ground with her hit song "Bonggahan," OPM rock queen Sampaguita is still rocking.

She’s the only rose among the thorns in all star vintage show billed as “Tugtugan Sitenta” at The Theater at Solaire on May 31.

“I am happy to be a part of this show because I will be with artists whose songs will forever be unequalled,“ Sampaguita told ABS-CBN News.

Her fellow performers include Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo of APO, Nonoy Tan and Magtoto of Wadab, Joey Abando of Boyfriends, rock legend Mike Hanopol, Mon Espia of Labuyo, Pete Gatela, Carlos Parsons, Yujin Baydal of Hagibis, and Male Rigor and Monet Gaskell of VST & Company.

“Somehow I have lived up to always be the rose even in the field of rock, kaya nga Sampaguita!“ she quipped.

A former model Sampaguita rose to fame in the mid '70s, churning out hits like “Bonggahan,” “Tao,” “Sa Diyos Laman,“ “Laguna,” and “Nosi Ba Lasi.”

It was the Golden Age of OPM which she shared with her “Tugtugan Sitenta” co-performers.

“Some of us in the group are already in our 70's but we still have it! We keep on going! Bongga is the only way to go, 'diba? Parang sa song ko, 'Todo bigay lagi!'" said Sampaguita, who has also overcome health issues to emerge stronger on stage.

Sampaguita also acknowledged friends like veteran concert promoter Mark Manalang and the Zonta Club of Makati Ayala for always keeping her current even in the 2020s.

“I am and will always be thankful to God that I am still alive and that I am able to still make people happy through my music,“ she said. “I am also grateful to the people who still support our music through the years.”