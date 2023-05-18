MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" celebrity housemate Shanaia Gomez celebrated her 21st birthday early this week.

Photos from Gomez's birthday celebration attended by her loved ones and friends from in and out show business were uploaded online by her guests.

Spotted at the event wereBelle Mariano, Edward Barber, Dalia Verde, Criza Taa, Gillian Vicencio, Bianca de Vera, Karina Bautista, and Jayda.

"I may not have a FULL group picture with everyone from last night but watch out cuz I’ll be posting A LOT of pics soon. A genuine thank you to everyone who made my birthweek (week long celebration kasi hahaha) such a special one, I’ve never felt so loved and that’s the best gift I could ever ask for," Gomez wrote.

The actress-singer was one of the contestants of “Idol Philippines” season 1 in 2019. She also starred in trending series "He's Into Her" season 2.

Last year, Gomez released her single "Awake," the follow-up to her debut single, "Para Sa'yo."

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC