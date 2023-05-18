Netizens were thrilled after Filipina actress-host Anne Curtis posted a photo of her with South Korean superstar IU.

Curtis got to meet IU at a fashion show of luxury brand Gucci held at the iconic Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul.

"Was so so lovely to finally meet you @dlwlrma," Curtis captioned her Instagram post.

Aside from being a popular idol, IU also stars in hit K-dramas like "The Producers," "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo" and "Hotel de Luna."

Netizens showed their approval of Curtis and IU's interaction as "Anne Curtis" became one of the trending topics on Twitter.

Curtis also got to rub elbows with other foreign celebrities including Hollywood star Dakota Johnson, NewJeans member Hanni, Singaporean actress Rebecca Lim, and Thai actress-model Davika Hoorne.

Just last month, Curtis was in New York for the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s Manhattan store on Fifth Avenue.

Early this month, the actress informed her followers that she is now gearing up for her new action movie to be directed by Erik Matti.

Curtis' last movie was the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival entry “The Mall, The Merrier” with her good friend Vice Ganda.

She went on to take an extended showbiz hiatus after that to focus on her pregnancy and eventually becoming a first-time mother to daughter Dahlia.

Curtis returned to “It's Showtime” only in 2022.

