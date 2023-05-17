Photos from Kris Aquino's Instagram account

MANILA – Kris Aquino revealed that she has begun taking new medicine as she continues to battle at least five autoimmune conditions.

On Instagram, Aquino said that she started taking the first “baby dose” of methotrexate which is in a class of medications called antimetabolites.

According to her, the said medication is used to treat cancer by slowing the growth of cancer cells and psoriasis by slowing the growth of skin cells to stop scales from forming.

On top of that, methotrexate can also be used for rheumatoid arthritis as it decreases the activity of the immune system.

Aquino also shared that her chest CT scan showed scarring and micronodules in her right lung which made it difficult for the doctor to convince her about taking methotrexate.

“My lead Dr. in UCLA, Dr John Belperio had a difficult time convincing me about methotrexate because physically I knew my immunity wasn’t ready but when I saw my inflammatory numbers were high and so was my ANA,” she said in her lengthy post.

She added that she is classified as “positive for a connective tissue disease- SLE or lupus, Rheumatoid arthritis, and scleroderma all fall under the umbrella of mixed connective tissue disease; from zero I now have a rheumatoid factor of 10.”

Aquino confirmed that she has five autoimmune conditions already and might increase to six.

She ended her post by asking her fans to keep on praying for her as she faces her health problems.

“How badly i wanted to keep this private because i’m scared baka mawalan kayo ng gana to keep praying for me & my doctors, my sons, and my sisters. Hindi ako sumusuko, sana wag rin kayo sumuko? Please?” Aquino said.

