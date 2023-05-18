Chris Hemsworth to attend PH premiere of 'Extraction 2'

Chris Hemsworth is coming to the Philippines on June 5, Netflix announced on Thursday.

In the video posted by the streaming giant, Hemsworth teased his Filipino fans about his upcoming Manila visit.

“I’ll be flying to Manila this June for the premiere of ‘EXTRACTION 2’ where I play Tyler Rake. I don’t want you to miss out so please come join me. It’ll be fun,” he said.

“Can’t wait to see you all there soon. Take care,” the Australian actor said.

Director Sam Hargrave will join Hemsworth for the Asia-Pacific red carpet premiere of the highly anticipated action and adventure sequel.

“Extraction 2” picks up right after Rake barely survives the events of the first movie. He is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission, that is to rescue the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

The film was helmed by Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing.

Aside from Hemsworth, the movie also features Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili.

“Extraction 2” will be released on June 16 on Netflix.