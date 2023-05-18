Are BTS' V, Blackpink's Jennie dating? Agencies respond

Blackpink's Jennie and BTS' V. Photos from artists' respective Instagram accounts

The management companies of BTS' V and Blackpink's Jennie responded Thursday to renewed rumors that the two K-pop stars are dating, according to a report.

Dating rumors involving V and Jennie reignited early Thursday after a man who identifies as a freelance journalist and photographer posted videos on social media of what appears to be a date between the two idols in Paris, France.

Screenshot of Instagram Stories post by photographer Amar Taoualit, who claims he captured K-pop stars V and Jennie on a date in Paris. Photo: Instagram/@taoualit__amar

But Hybe and YG Entertainment, the agencies behind BTS and Blackpink, respectively, responded by saying "It is difficult to check [regarding this matter]," K-pop news website Soompi reported.

Jennie is scheduled to attend the Cannes Film Festival in France this month for the screening of the HBO series "The Idol," which she stars in, according to reports.

V and Jennie were also embroiled in dating rumors last year, with claims that the two were seen together at South Korea's Jeju Island. At the time, YG similarly commented it had "nothing to say" on the matter.

